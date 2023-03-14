2 Riverbend High School students killed, 2 injured in fiery crash in Spotsylvania County

Dawn Donnelly and her sister Alexyss Scott were killed Saturday night when their vehicle lost control and crashed. The driver is in critical condition.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Two sisters are dead, and two other people are hurt after the car they were riding in went out of control, flipped over, and caught on fire in Spotsylvania County, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. Saturday, March 11, on River Road at Musket Ridge Lane. Four teens inside a 2005 Honda Accord were traveling eastbound on River Road when their vehicle passed two other vehicles at a high rate of speed in a double-yellow line area, according to reports to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office Deputies by witnesses.

Shortly thereafter, the Honda Accord entered a curve, lost control, and hit a tree trunk which flipped the vehicle on its roof. The Honda Accord then slid down an embankment, flipping once again onto its wheels and catching on fire, Major Troy Skebo, a spokesman for the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office deputies and rescue personnel arrived on the scene "within minutes," and pulled all of the occupants out of the burning vehicle, officials said.

The two back-seat passengers were sisters. One of the sisters, Dawn Donnelly, 16, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The second sister, Alexyss Scott, 18, was ejected from the vehicle. She was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital, where she died

The front seat passenger, a 17-year-old girl from South Carolina, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old driver was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, then flown to Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, where he is listed in critical condition, Major Skebo said.

Two of the deputies who pulled the victims from the vehicle were taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, but have since been released.

Donnelly was a junior Scott was a senior at Riverbend High School. The driver of the sedan is also a senior at the same school, Major Skebo said.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Department's Accident Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the crash. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts, according to Major Skebo. Charges are pending.