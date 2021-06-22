x
Virginia

2 rescued after vehicle falls into pond near Dulles Airport

Merge and access lanes are blocked on VA 267 between Autopilot Drive and Aviation Drive, police say.
DULLES, Va. — Two people were rescued by emergency crews after a car fell into a nearby pond near Dulles Airport Tuesday morning, according to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA).

Dulles Airport Police were called to the area of Virginia Route 267 for a report of a vehicle in a lake near the Dulles Marriott Hotel, police said.

Emergency crews were able to rescue the two people inside of the car. Police said they suffered no injuries.

At this time, merge and access lanes are blocked on VA 267 between Autopilot Drive and Aviation Drive.

Traffic and airport operations are not being impacted. SKY9 is at the scene and it appears only the shoulder is blocked and cars are moving normally on the roadway.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide additional updates as information becomes available.

