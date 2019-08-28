ARLINGTON, Va. — Two people were injured in a shooting at a commercial building in Crystal City, Virginia, Arlington County police said.

Police were called shortly before noon to the 1500 block of Crystal Drive in Arlington on reports of a shooting at a commercial building near an apartment building.

Two victims were taken to a hospital, officials said. Both victims are listed in critical, but stable condition, officials said. The victims have not yet been identified.

Arlington County Police Department spokesperson Ashley Savage said people inside the building briefly sheltered in place, while police "methodically" searched and investigated. Savage said they are no longer looking for a gunman.

"At this point, it appears there are no more active shooters inside the building," Savage said. "We do not believe at this time there is any active violence inside."

Arlington County PD later tweeted "an individual gained entry to a commercial building" and two people "suffered gun shot wounds" in the incident.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

There are no schools in the area.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. Authorities said they will continue to provide updates.

Stay with WUSA9.com for more on this developing story.

Police respond to a report of a shooting in Arlington on Aug. 28, 2019.

WUSA

RELATED: How is security changing at schools in Virginia?

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WUSA9

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.