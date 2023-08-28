2 more teens arrested for deadly robbery inside apartment laundry room in Fairfax County

Fairfax County Police said 18-year-old Braden Deahl was one of the two people found with a stab wound in the parking lot. He later died from his injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested two more teens in connection to a robbery that left two people dead, including a high school student, in Fairfax County on Memorial Day.

Police responded on Memorial Day to the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane in the Falls Church section of Fairfax County. Upon arrival, officers found 20-year-old Jonas Skinner shot to death inside a laundry room. Another person was found shot nearby and two other people had been stabbed.

The three injured victims were taken to an area hospital for help. Fairfax County Police said 18-year-old Braden Deahl was one of the two people found with a stab wound in the parking lot. He later died from his injuries.

Another suspect was a minor at the time of the robbery and has since turned 18. Police are now charging that suspect with robbery causing death, felony murder, and conspiracy to commit robbery for his involvement in the death of Jonas Skinner.

At the end of May, police confirmed that two people were arrested for the deadly robbery. Those suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Vladimir Garcia Montes of Falls Church and a 17-year-old boy; both are charged with robbery resulting in death. He remains behind bars at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Now, detectives have announced that two more teens are facing charges. A 17-year-old from Falls Church has been charged with second-degree murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm for murder, use of a firearm for robbery, use of a firearm for felony murder, and use of a firearm by a juvenile.

Additionally, an 18-year-old from Falls Church was arrested and charged with robbery causing death, principle in the second-degree murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm for murder, use of a firearm for robbery, use of a firearm for felony murder, and use of a firearm by a juvenile. He is being held at the Adult Detention Center on no bond. Police say he was a juvenile when the deadly robbery happened.