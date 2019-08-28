FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An armed robbery of a Lorton, Virginia 7 Eleven led to a police pursuit that stretched seven miles, ending on the beltway early Wednesday morning.

According to Fairfax County Police, officers responded to a robbery of the convenience store located in the 8200 block of Gunston Corner Lane around 1:26 a.m.

Two men armed with handguns reportedly jumped over the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money from the store.

Officers responded quickly and spotted the suspects as they took off in their vehicle on Lorton Road heading towards I-95.

The suspect vehicle then headed north on the interstate, where the Fairfax County Police helicopter and Virginia State Police cruisers joined the pursuit.

The vehicle continued north on I-95, eventually exiting onto eastbound I-495, police officials said.

More than 30 minutes later, the chase came to an end around 1:55 a.m. when the suspects bailed from their vehicle in the area of the Rt. 1 interchange. Both suspects were apprehended.

Fairfax Co. Police said there were no injuries.

WUSA9 photojournalist Mark Bost, who was on the scene, saw a VSP cruiser on a flatbed tow truck, however it is unclear how it was damaged.

The police activity blocked some of the through lanes of the Outer Loop during the early morning hours, however all lanes of traffic have since reopened.

No additional information has been released at this time.

