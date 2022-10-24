2 killed, 3 in critical condition following Spotsylvania Co. crash

Police allege the car was speeding away from officers when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Three people are in critical condition after a driver crashed a car while trying to speed from police in Spotsylvania County early Monday morning.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, a person called 911 just before 2:30 a.m. saying they had been the victim of an armed robbery and claimed that the robbers were driving on Lafayette Boulevard.

A patrol officer saw the suspected vehicle and tried to pull the driver over on Lafayette Boulevard near Longstreet Avenue, police said. Instead of stopping, the driver reportedly sped away and lost control before crashing into a tree.

Five people were in the car when it struck the tree, police said. Two of the people inside the car died on impact, according to police. The three others were taken to Mary Washington Hospital and were in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

None of the people involved have been identified by officials.

