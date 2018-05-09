HERNDON, VA -- Police are investigating after three people were found dead after what appeared to be a domestic-related incident inside of a Fairfax County home.

Police say two juveniles and one woman were found inside of a home located in the 1000 block of Safa Street in Herndon, Va. When the homeowner returned home on Wednesday, police say he discovered the three bodies and then he contacted police around 6:20 p.m.

Police have not released the identities of the victims, because the next of kin have not been identified.

Crime Scene detectives are preparing to collect evidence in the 1000 blk of Safa St where one woman and two juveniles were found deceased earlier this evening. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/AmSjIdta1y — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) September 6, 2018

A suspect has not been identified at this time and no arrests have been made. Police say they do not believe there is a treat to public safety.

The incident is an active investigation and police are continuing to execute a search warrant of the home.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

