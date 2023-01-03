2 teens given Narcan following reported overdose in Arlington

Police say the two responded positively to the Naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, which is a brand name. Their ages have not been released.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police are investigating after officers were forced to administer Narcan to two teens in Arlington, Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

Narcan is a brand of Naloxone, which is used to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

According to a spokesperson from the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD), officers were called to the 4200 block of Wilson Boulevard just before 1:30 p.m. for a possible overdose.

When officers arrived, they found three teens in the area. It is unclear what state the juveniles were found in when officers administered Narcan to two of them.

Officers say the two teens responded positively and all three were taken to an area hospital for help.

The ages of the victims are not known at this time.

Arlington County recently held a series of Take Action events, where residents were able to get free training on how to use Narcan. More than 200 packages of Narcan were distributed in person, and they received close to 1,000 requests for it to be mailed to people.

To obtain free naloxone through the mail, you can complete this request form, by scheduling a 10-minute abridged training over the phone, or by attending a 1-hour virtual Narcan training.