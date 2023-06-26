Police investigate deadly overdose after juveniles are found unconscious in car

One of the juveniles has died and the other remains hospitalized after reportedly overdosing in a car Sunday evening.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police are investigating after one juvenile is dead and another is hospitalized after overdosing in Falls Church.

Detectives from the Mason Police District's Major Crime's Bureau, Crime Scene Section, and Opioid Investigation Unit say the deadly overdose happened on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Columbia Pike just before 7:30 p.m. for the report of two juveniles unconscious and foaming at the mouth inside of a car.

First responders attempted to save the underage victims by administering multiple doses of Narcan and performing CPR. Both were taken to area hospitals, where one juvenile died and the other remains in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this overdose to contact them at 703-246-7800, option 5. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web.

If you are concerned someone around you have overdosed, contact 9-1-1 immediately. The Mason Police District released a list of symptoms of an opioid overdose:

Face is pale or clammy

Breathing is infrequent or has stopped

Deep snoring or gurgling (death rattle)

Unresponsive to any stimuli

Slow or no heart rate and/or pulse

Bluish purple, or ashen skin color

Fingernails turn blue or blue-black