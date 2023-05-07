7 people displaced in fires caused by fireworks in Stafford County

A third structure also suffered minor damage due to the fire.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Seven people have been displaced and two houses were damaged in a fire caused by fireworks on the Fourth of July in Stafford County, according to authorities.

Firefighters with the Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to Smelters Trace Road, near the intersection of Millrace Road and Woodcutters Road, around 10:20 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire from the roof and side of a two-story home. The fire also spread to involve an adjacent single family home.

Crews switched to defensive firefighting tactics due to the home being unstable, and a second-alarm was struck bringing additional resources to the scene. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

Units are on scene of a structure fire along Smelters Trace Road near Woodcutters Road. There is a heavy presence of emergency vehicles in the area, please avoid the area while they work. pic.twitter.com/NqhuAVRPnU — Stafford County Fire & Rescue (@staffcofire) July 5, 2023

The building where the fire started was occupied for four people at the time of the blaze. They were all able to evacuate before the arrival of crews and no injuries were reported. The second home, which sustained moderate damage, had three occupants at the time who have all been displaced as well. The American Red Cross will be providing assistance to the seven individuals.

Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was caused by improperly discarded spent fireworks.