Two fires broke out on Wednesday in Centreville, Va., just two miles apart from one another.

The first fire broke out in 14400 block of Woodmere Ct, at a senior living home. Two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and three treated on scene for minor injuries.

Update 14400 block of Woodmere Ct in Centreville: Acting Fire Chief John Caussin with video update pic.twitter.com/2jcdn14LdD — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) May 2, 2018

The second fire was on the 5800 block Watermark Circle at a multiple row townhouse. According to Fairfax Fire, two rows were heavily engulfed with exposure on two separate rows. One structure collapsed.

Watermark Court UPDATE: Fire is under control. Crews continue to put out hotspots. pic.twitter.com/btRucJ4toq — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) May 2, 2018

