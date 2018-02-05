Two fires broke out on Wednesday in Centreville, Va., just two miles apart from one another.
The first fire broke out in 14400 block of Woodmere Ct, at a senior living home. Two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and three treated on scene for minor injuries.
The second fire was on the 5800 block Watermark Circle at a multiple row townhouse. According to Fairfax Fire, two rows were heavily engulfed with exposure on two separate rows. One structure collapsed.
