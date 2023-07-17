2 fire departments in Northern Virginia team up to help Vermont impacted by heavy flooding

The two local fire departments will be on a 7-10 day mission, which will allow them to perform search and rescue operations in flooded areas and swift moving water.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Two northern Virginia counties have teamed up to help Vermont after historic and deadly flooding hit the state last week.

The Arlington County Fire Department announced Sunday morning, that just the night before, they had teamed up with the City of Fairfax Fire Department to deploy eight swift water rescuers to Vermont to assist the state. This comes after Vermonters try to dry out homes and businesses damaged while also keeping an eye out for another round of storms on the horizon.

President Joe Biden on Friday approved Gov. Phil Scott’s request for a major disaster declaration to provide federal support. At the time, the storms had been blamed for two deaths, including a woman in New York state and a 63-year-old man in Barre, Vermont, who drowned in his home.

“The loss of a Vermonter is always painful, but it is particularly so this week," Vermont U.S. Sen. Peter Welch said in a statement.

Scott also said late Friday he has requested the U.S. Department of Agriculture issue a disaster designation for the state due to damage to crops.

Last night the Arlington County Fire Department teamed up with @CityofFairfaxFD to deploy 8 swift water rescuers to Vermont to assist with the historic flooding. During this 7-10 day mission they will perform Search and Rescue operations in flooded areas and swift moving water. pic.twitter.com/z3f5g7Mbp5 — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) July 16, 2023

To help with the needs of Vermont, the two local fire departments will be on a 7-10 day mission, which will allow them to perform search and rescue operations in flooded areas and swift moving water.