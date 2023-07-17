2 fire departments in Northern Virginia team up to help Vermont impacted by heavy flooding

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Two northern Virginia counties have teamed up to help Vermont after historic and deadly flooding hit the state last week.
The Arlington County Fire Department announced Sunday morning, that just the night before, they had teamed up with the City of Fairfax Fire Department to deploy eight swift water rescuers to Vermont to assist the state. This comes after Vermonters try to dry out homes and businesses damaged while also keeping an eye out for another round of storms on the horizon.
President Joe Biden on Friday approved Gov. Phil Scott’s request for a major disaster declaration to provide federal support. At the time, the storms had been blamed for two deaths, including a woman in New York state and a 63-year-old man in Barre, Vermont, who drowned in his home.
“The loss of a Vermonter is always painful, but it is particularly so this week," Vermont U.S. Sen. Peter Welch said in a statement.
Scott also said late Friday he has requested the U.S. Department of Agriculture issue a disaster designation for the state due to damage to crops.
To help with the needs of Vermont, the two local fire departments will be on a 7-10 day mission, which will allow them to perform search and rescue operations in flooded areas and swift moving water.
Vermont and New York State are not the only locations in the Northeast that have experienced heavy rain and storms -- Pennsylvania has also been hit hard. Torrential rains on Saturday evening resulted in the deaths of at least five people and two children, a 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, remained missing as of Monday morning, authorities said.
