2 brothers facing numerous charges after stealing car, leading officers on chase in Spotsylvania County with toddler in backseat

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Two men are facing multiple charges after leading officers on a vehicle chase in a stolen car across Northern Virginia – all while a toddler was in the backseat, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

One person reported on Saturday, just after 3:20 p.m., that he was carjacked at gunpoint by two men on Salem Station Boulevard, off of Leavells Road, in Fredericksburg. The two men left with the victim's 2007 Honda Sedan and his wallet.

A deputy later spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Battlefield Middle School on Leavells Road. A stop was then attempted on the stolen vehicle, but the suspects did not stop and a chase began.

The suspects led deputies on Salem Church Road to Route 3 where the chase continued onto the northbound lanes of I-95. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit on the interstate and attempted a rolling roadblock. The suspects then attempted to avoid it and wrecked in the area of the 144-mile maker.

The duo was taken into custody and an 18-month-old child, who belonged to one of the suspects, was found in the backseat of the vehicle. Two loaded guns were also found in the vehicle. The child was not harmed in the crash – no details were released about any injuries to the suspects.

Larique Leach, 18, of Maryland, who police say drove the stolen vehicle, was arrested for felony eluding, child endangerment, abuse and neglect of a child, possession of a firearm while possessing a schedule I/II narcotics, motor vehicle theft, armed robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possess a firearm with altered serial number, and numerous traffic offenses, according to the sheriff's office.

Police say Larique's older brother, 22-year-old Larry Leach of D.C., was the passenger in the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with child endangerment, abuse and neglect of a child, armed robbery, motor vehicle theft, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, concealed weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm from Clayton County, Georgia.

Child protective services helped with placement of the child to a family member. Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris said, "We are extremely fortunate that no one was seriously hurt during this incident by the carelessness of those responsible."