Fairfax County Fire battles brush fire, no evacuations yet

When crews arrived, they saw the flames coming from behind a house.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANNANDALE, Va. — Crews are working to extinguish a two-alarm brush fire in Fairfax County Thursday afternoon.

According to tweets from the Fairfax County Fire Department, the large brush fire was reported in the 6900 block of Alpine Dr. in Annandale.

When crews arrived, they saw the flames coming from behind a house.

The fire became large enough for a second alarm to be requested. That means crews from another firehouse will provide help.

It is unclear how large the fire is and how much of it has been contained. Officials say the fire is close to homes and buildings. No evacuations have been announced.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for more details as they become available.