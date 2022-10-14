Cause of 2-alarm church fire under investigation

The Mount Olivet Methodist Church was established in 1854 and is Arlington's oldest church site in continuous use.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — Firefighters are still working to figure out how a building connected to a historic church in Arlington caught fire early Friday morning.

Crews with the Arlington Fire Department were called to the scene of a fire at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in the 1500 block of N. Glebe Road around 2:42 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames coming through the roof of a building that was attached to the church, but not the church itself. A second alarm was called to bring more resources to the scene and bring the fire under control.

The fire has been extinguished as of Friday morning, according to firefighters. Crews remained on scene to remove debris and monitor hot spots so that the fire does not flair up again.

The Fire Marshal's Office was also called to the scene of the fire to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.