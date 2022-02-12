19-year-old killed in 1-vehicle crash in Loudoun County

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that killed Cristopher Lavayen of Sterling.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old from Sterling is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Friday night.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that killed Cristopher Lavayen, 19. According to the sheriff's office, Lavayen was traveling on Russell Branch Parkway in the area of Kincora Drive around 9 p.m. Friday night when the 2020 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway.

The vehicle traveled through a fence and down an embankment before the car overturned in a retention pond.

Lavayen was taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital where he died from his injuries.