19-year-old arrested for at least five burglaries in Chantilly

CHANTILLY, Va. — Police have arrested a 19-year-old for a series of burglaries that were reported at restaurants across Chantilly, Virginia.
According to the Sully Police District (SPD), an officer was patrolling on Sunday when he noticed a shattered front door at the Megabites Eatery on Sullyfield Circle.
Officers say the person responsible had already left with cash from the store.
Detectives used surveillance video footage to identify a suspect and learned he had other outstanding burglary warrants.
The suspect, later identified as Talal Hasan, was arrested at his home and charged with burglary and destruction of property.
Hasan has also been served with other warrants for burglaries over the past two months, including:
- Feb. 12: Dave’s Seafood and Subs at 4008 Walney Rd, Chantilly
- March 7: Burger Shack at 13661 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly
- March 8: La Confienza Supermarket at 13665 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly
- March 14: Domino’s at 14120 Lee Hwy, Chantilly
Anyone with information regarding the series of robberies is asked to contact detectives at 703-814-7000.
