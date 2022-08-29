Virginia man charged after crashing into several cars before hitting power pole, deputies say

19-year-old Brayden Taylor faces a plethora of charges after causing a serious accident on a Stafford County Highway.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old Virginia man is facing, what could be considered a plethora of charges after he caused serious accidents on Kings Highway on Sunday, according to the Stafford Sheriff's office.

Just before 6 p.m., Stafford Deputy Richardson was on their way to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road, in Virginia.

While on the scene of the crash, deputies began to investigate the crash. At that point, deputies believed 19-year-old Brayden Taylor was driving on Kings Highway in a green Ford Fusion. Witnesses told deputies that Taylor drove through a red light at the Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra.

Taylor then continued on from that accident and hit the rear of a white Honda Civic, according to the sheriff's office. Apparently, that crash was not enough to stop Taylor, because as the sheriff's office said in a release "the mayhem continued".

After those crashes, Taylor then struck a Dodge Durango and attempted to drive over the grass embankment.

And again, after that third crash, Taylor then somehow made his way back onto the road and in doing so lost control and traction with his vehicle, and crashed into a power pole, disabling the vehicle, according to the sheriff's department.

Taylor and one other driver were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.