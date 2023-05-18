18-year-old accused of shooting man to death in Dumfries

Demetrious Graham was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car in November 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say he shot a man to death in Dumfries late last year.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the area of Morgan Court and Old Triangle Road shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2022.

When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Demetrious Graham shot to death in the driver's seat of a car.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and noticed a suspect wearing no shirt with his face covered walking along the sidewalk. That man then fires multiple rounds toward Graham’s truck as it drives by.

Police say the suspect then ran away as the truck continued to roll across the roadway before running into a parked vehicle.

Detectives later identified a juvenile suspect who they claim sought Graham out after a dispute that happened at a nearby residence involving a family member.

The suspect, now 18, was charged as a juvenile due to his age at the time of the shooting.