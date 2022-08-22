17-year-old murder suspect pleads guilty to killing mother, 6-year-old brother

The man, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to the 2020 Valentine's Day murder of his mom and little brother in Midland.

MIDLAND, Va. — A Midland man pleaded guilty Monday for the murder of his mother and 6-year-old brother.

Levi Norwood was 17 at the time when his two family members were found dead by the father, Joshua Norwood, on Valentine's Day in 2020. He has pleaded guilty to first and second-degree murder charges.

Joshua told WUSA9 at the time that he thought it was strange when he walked up to his house along Elk Run Road and his 6-year-old son, Wyatt, didn't greet him at the door.

He said when he opened the door, he hadn't even dropped his work bag before a gunshot was fired by his 17-year-old son, Levi.

"I was sniped," he said.

Norwood initially spoke about those terrifying moments in the comments section of FauquierNow. He died just months after his wife and child's death in an unrelated incident. Authorities said at the time that no foul play was suspected.

"The murderer I called a son until that act must have ran once he heard me yell, as he knew his ambush shot failed," Joshua Norwood wrote following the deaths in the comment section.

After that moment, Joshua Norwood said he scrambled to find his family and later saw Wyatt and Jennifer, dead.

"There was lots of blood," he said. "I opened my door and before my work bag hit the floor I was shot in the head. Not realizing what happened until I saw blood pouring out, I then searched for my family and found Jen and Wyatt dead!" Joshua Norwood posted.

Levi Norwood was later captured at a Target in Durham, N.C. He was accused of stealing hair dye and clothing.