17-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in Manassas crash

Police said the 17-year-old driver lost control, left the road and hit a ditch causing the vehicle to roll several times

MANASSAS, Va. — A 17-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old boy sustained minor injuries after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Manassas Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the 12500 block of Purcell Road around 10:30 p.m., according to First Sergeant Jonathan Perok, Public Information Officer for Prince William County Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that that the driver of the 2004 Acura LX was heading northbound on Purcell Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and hit a dich, causing the car to roll several times.

Perok said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car. The passenger inside the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

An acquaintance was driving behind the Acura at the time of the crash. That driver drove the passenger and driver to the hospital for treatment, and the driver later died as a result of his injuries.

Police have not identified either of the people involved in this crash because they are juveniles, but said both teens were from Woodbridge.