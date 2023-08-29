16-year-old driving without a license during deadly crash in Prince William County, police say

Investigators claim both the 16-year-old boy and another driver were going way faster than the 40MPH speed limit when the crash happened.

GAINESVILLE, Va. — A 16-year-old is facing charges after police say they were driving without a license during a high-speed crash that left a 19-year-old dead over the weekend.

The crash happened just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Catharpin Road and Fallen Oaks Place in Gainesville.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, 19-year-old Qais Jailani was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra as a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla when the teen passed the Elantra, crossing the double yellow line.

Jailani then reportedly tried to overtake the teen in a "No Passing" zone, when the Elantra he was driving made contact with the rear of the teen's Corolla as it began to pass. The Corolla began rotating and struck a 2006 Scion, driven by a 50-year-old woman, that was going in the opposite direction.

The Elantra ran off the road and crashed into an embankment, hitting a tree. Jailani was taken to an area hospital for help after the crash, where died from his injuries. Another person who was riding in the Elantra was injured and is expected to survive. Neither Jailani nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts properly when the deadly crash happened.

The teen and 50-year-old woman who was driving the Scion were not injured.

Investigators claim both the 16-year-old boy and Jailani were going way faster than the 40 mph speed limit when the crash happened.

Several days after the crash, officers filed charges against the 16-year-old boy, saying he was driving without a license when Jailani was killed. The teen, who has not been named, has been charged with reckless driving and operating without a license.

