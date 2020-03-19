WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested for the shooting death of another 16-year-old boy after a marijuana transaction in Woodbridge, Virginia on Wednesday evening, Prince William County Police said.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Florida Avenue around 6:12 p.m., police said. When officers arrived at the scene to investigate, they found a 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. Police learned that the victim, identified as a Woodbridge resident, was trying to sell marijuana to another 16-year-old. Police said the incident appeared to be isolated.

During the drug deal, a fight started and the victim was shot, police said. The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police were able to locate the shooter at his home in Woodbridge and arrested him Thursday morning. The identities of the suspect and victim were not be released because of their age, officials said.

The 16-year-old suspect is being charged with murder and the use of a firearm in a commission of a felony. He is being held at a Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Detectives with the Prince William County Homicide Unit are investigating the shooting.

