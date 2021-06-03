Police: 15-year-old girl shot while in a car with her dad in Woodbridge

Police believe the shooting was not random.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 15-year-old girl was shot while inside of a car with her father in Woodbridge Thursday evening, Prince Wiliam County Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. near the 16700 block of River Ridge Boulevard. Police said the father of the teen girl flagged down an officer in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Cardinal Drive following the incident.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moments before the shooting, the father got into a verbal altercation with a group of men in the parking lot of 16700 block of River Ridge Boulevard, police said. When the father drove away from the parking lot, one of the men in the group fired his weapon and struck the car and the 15-year-old girl.

Police said the father then drove towards the hospital and flagged down an officer for assistance.

Prince William County K-9 searched the area for the suspects but were unable to find them in the area.

Police said there were no additional injuries in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.