x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

14-year-old arrested for shooting into house in Prince William Co.

No injuries or other property damage has been reported.

More Videos

TRIANGLE, Va. — A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after police say he opened fire on a home in Prince William County Sunday evening.

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of Masthead Trail in Triangle after shots were fired in the area.

When officers arrived they learned multiple shots had been fired, hitting a home for a white sedan was seen leaving the area. 

No injuries or other property damage has been reported.

On Monday, officers in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road noticed a vehicle running with a 14-year-old boy sleeping inside. Officers approached the car and found the boy had a gun that had previously been reported as stolen. 

Officers then connected the boy to the shooting from the night before. 

The 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with shooting into a residential dwelling and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently being held without bond. 

Police continue to investigate the shooting in an attempt to identify any other suspects. No motive for the shooting has been released. 

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: 2 women shot while riding in DC Uber

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – near Morton Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out