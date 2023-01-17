14-year-old arrested for shooting into house in Prince William Co.

No injuries or other property damage has been reported.

TRIANGLE, Va. — A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after police say he opened fire on a home in Prince William County Sunday evening.

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of Masthead Trail in Triangle after shots were fired in the area.

When officers arrived they learned multiple shots had been fired, hitting a home for a white sedan was seen leaving the area.

On Monday, officers in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road noticed a vehicle running with a 14-year-old boy sleeping inside. Officers approached the car and found the boy had a gun that had previously been reported as stolen.

Officers then connected the boy to the shooting from the night before.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with shooting into a residential dwelling and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently being held without bond.

Police continue to investigate the shooting in an attempt to identify any other suspects. No motive for the shooting has been released.

