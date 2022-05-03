12-old-girl missing from Loudoun County

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans white sneakers and carrying a green backpack with her.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sherriff's Department is searching for missing 12-year-old girly, Karen Orellana.

According to officials, Orellana left her home on Carriage Court in the Mirror Ridge community on her own this evening. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans white sneakers and carrying a green backpack with her.

Orellana is described to be 4'5'' tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone who has seen Karen Orellana to immediately call them at 703-777-1021 or dial 9-1-1.

WUSA9 does not yet know any additional details pertaining Orellana's disappearance and will provide updates as they become available.