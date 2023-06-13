$100K winning lottery ticket bought in Chantilly about to expire

The winner of the ticket is asked to contact the Virginia Lottery as soon as possible or present the ticket to the lottery's customer service center or prize zone.

CHANTILLY, Va. — Did you buy a New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket in Chantilly for this year's drawing? If so, you might want to check your ticket because you could be the winner of $100,000.

Virginia Lottery officials said it's been more than five months since the Jan. 1 drawing which had five tickets each winning $1 million and seven tickets winning $100,000.

But, one of those $100,000 prizes remains unclaimed - and the clock is ticking. By law, winning tickets in the Commonwealth state expire within 180 days after the drawing. This means that the ticket will become worthless on Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m. - unless the winner comes forward to claim.

The winning ticket was bought at Wegman's, located at 14361 Newbrook Drive in Chantilly. The ticket number is 410073. The winner of the ticket is asked to contact the Virginia Lottery as soon as possible or present the ticket to the lottery's customer service center or prize zone.

Unclaimed prize money from the state's lottery goes to Virginia's Literary Fund. The fund is used solely for educational purposes, such as providing low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, and since the start of the fund more than $337 million has been transferred from unclaimed prizes.