Around 100 fish killed in Four Mile Run area after hazmat incident, Arlington Fire & EMS says

ARLINGTON, Va. — A hazmat incident led to approximately 100 fish dying in the Four Mile Run area Wednesday, according to Arlington Fire and EMS.
Officials first reported the incident on Twitter around 5:45 p.m. saying crews were investigating a hazmat situation between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street.
People and pets living in the area were warned to avoid entering the water in the area as crews worked alongside their partners from the Arlington Department of Environmental Services.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Arlington Fire and EMS updated the public, saying crews likely identified the source that led to approximately 100 fish to die in the Four Mile Run area.
Officials report that there is no ongoing hazard to people living in the area or their pets from the incident. There is no word on the cause of the incident at this time.
READ NEXT:
WATCH NEXT: 'A hazard to life' | Residents sue after being forced to leave SE DC condos due to unsafe conditions
On Sunday, neighbors who have been living in Southeast D.C.'s Ridgecrest condominiums were forced out of their homes after only being given a few days notice.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.