Around 100 fish killed in Four Mile Run area after hazmat incident, Arlington Fire & EMS says

Officials report that there is no ongoing hazard to people living in the area or their pets from the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — A hazmat incident led to approximately 100 fish dying in the Four Mile Run area Wednesday, according to Arlington Fire and EMS.

Officials first reported the incident on Twitter around 5:45 p.m. saying crews were investigating a hazmat situation between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street.

People and pets living in the area were warned to avoid entering the water in the area as crews worked alongside their partners from the Arlington Department of Environmental Services.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Arlington Fire and EMS updated the public, saying crews likely identified the source that led to approximately 100 fish to die in the Four Mile Run area.

Officials report that there is no ongoing hazard to people living in the area or their pets from the incident. There is no word on the cause of the incident at this time.

#Final - Hazmat crews identified a likely source that resulted in approximately 100 fish killed in Four Mile Run in the area initially reported. There are NO on going hazards to humans and their pets from this incident. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) September 8, 2022

READ NEXT: