WARRENTON, Va. -- A 10-year-old girl is dead after a tree fell on her Virginia home and trapped her, Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said.

The tree fell on a house located in the 6200 block of Highmeadow Place, according to officials.

Officials said the tree fell on the girl's bedroom and trapped the victim.

The girl was found unresponsive when Fire and EMS got to the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear at this time what cause the tree to fall.

