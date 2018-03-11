FAIRFAX, Va. -- Fairfax County police arrested one person on Saturday after he allegedly made a bomb threat inside a Falls Church Starbucks.

Police arrived at the Starbucks just past 5 p.m. and said that the Starbucks, located at 8104 Arlington Boulevard, had been evacuated.

The man who made the threat remained inside the building and police say they called crisis negotiators.

The suspect was taken into custody at around 6 p.m., but Fairfax Police tweeted that people should still avoid the area as they investigate.

© 2018 WUSA