1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A person is dead after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on eastbound I-495 near the 176 mile-marker.

VSP said they were able to determine that only one person died due to the crash. It's unknown if there were any other reported injuries.

The number of vehicles involved in the crash remains unknown. And the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision are unclear.

VSP's Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.

At this time, the identity of the deceased person has not been released.