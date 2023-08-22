Driver arrested after road rage shooting on I-66 leaves 1 injured

Virginia State Police say the road rage shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help after a driver reportedly shot a person in another car while traveling on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County.

Investigators say two Honda sedans were going east on I-66 when one driver began shooting at the other. Both cars then pulled over to the side of the interstate near mile marker 50.

The shooting suspect remained in the area and has been taken into custody. Police have not identified the driver nor said what charges they could be facing.

One person in the hit Honda was injured. They were taken to an area hospital for help with their injuries and they are expected to survive.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or the moments before as asked to contact Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.