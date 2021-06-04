x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Virginia

20-year-old man killed in Fredericksburg double shooting, police say

Police are still searching for the suspect in this case.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A 20-year-old man is dead and another person is in critical condition after a shooting in Fredericksburg Thursday afternoon.

Sarah Morris, Public Information Officer for Fredericksburg Police, said in a release that Tyriek Powell, of Fredericksburg, has died from his injuries at a local hospital. The second victim has not yet been identified and remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting that happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. Officers received a 911 call that a man shot two people and then ran toward Hickok Circle. The suspect remains on the run Friday, and should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Morris described the suspect as a Black man with a small afro, last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans. If you see a person matching the suspect's description, you're asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him. 

Anyone with additional information about this case should contact police at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

RELATED: Prince George's County police officers suspended after shooting, tasing dog

RELATED: Man fatally shot in Prince George's County

RELATED: Fatal shooting at Capitol Heights gas station caught on surveillance video

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.