20-year-old man killed in Fredericksburg double shooting, police say

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A 20-year-old man is dead and another person is in critical condition after a shooting in Fredericksburg Thursday afternoon.

Sarah Morris, Public Information Officer for Fredericksburg Police, said in a release that Tyriek Powell, of Fredericksburg, has died from his injuries at a local hospital. The second victim has not yet been identified and remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting that happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. Officers received a 911 call that a man shot two people and then ran toward Hickok Circle. The suspect remains on the run Friday, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Morris described the suspect as a Black man with a small afro, last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans. If you see a person matching the suspect's description, you're asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.