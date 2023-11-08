Road closed after deadly crash in Fairfax County

The three-car crash happened in Merrifield, on eastbound Arlington Boulevard near Stonehurst Drive.

MERRIFIELD, Va. — A man is dead following a multi-car crash in Fairfax County Friday afternoon.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the three-car crash happened in Merrifield, on eastbound Arlington Boulevard near Stonehurst Drive.

One man was taken to an area hospital following the crash in serious condition. He later died from his injuries.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating. Officers closed east Arlington Boulevard while investigating the cause of the crash.

Drivers in the area are urged to find an alternate route.

This is not the first deadly crash officers responded to in Fairfax County Friday. A woman was killed after she was hit by a driver in McLean near the intersection of Kirby Road and Old Dominion Drive around 7 a.m. The driver stopped after the crash and is cooperating with the police investigation.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 will update you as soon as the roadway is reopened.

