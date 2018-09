WASHINGTON -- One person is dead and another person is injured after a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66 early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:31 a.m. near the 62 mile marker just before Nutley St., Virginia State police said. Two cars were involved in the crash. The crash caused closures and delays in the area.

One person is dead and a second person suffered a minor injury. The crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

