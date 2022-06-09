Child, dog die in Falls Church house fire, officials say

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A child is dead and another person is in critical condition after a house fire broke out in Falls Church early Tuesday morning.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were called to a single-family home around 1:44 a.m. on Barrett Road in Falls Church for a fire, according to a tweet from the department.
Two people and a dog were in the house at the time of the blaze. A child was taken to the hospital, where they later died. The victim's age is not known at this time.
The other person, an adult, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The dog did not survive the fire, according to officials.
The victims have not been identified. Fire investigators are on the scene to determine what led up to the fire.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
