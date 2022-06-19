Man shot, killed while sitting in car in Alexandria, police say

Officers say a man was parked inside of his car when two men inside a black Dodge Charger with Maryland tags pulled up next to him and started firing at him.

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a residential neighborhood in Alexandria Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 8000 block of Seaton Street.

Fairfax County Police received a call for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a white Dodge Challenger with multiple bullet holes.

Officers say a man was parked in his car when two men inside a black Dodge Charger with Maryland tags started firing at him.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead roughly two hours after the shooting.

The suspects fled the scene and have yet to be identified.

Detectives believe the shooting was not a random act. They are working to determine the motive behind the incident.