Virginia

Man shot, killed while sitting in car in Alexandria, police say

Officers say a man was parked inside of his car when two men inside a black Dodge Charger with Maryland tags pulled up next to him and started firing at him.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is from June 19, 2022

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a residential neighborhood in Alexandria Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 8000 block of Seaton Street. 

Fairfax County Police received a call for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a white Dodge Challenger with multiple bullet holes.  

Officers say a man was parked in his car when two men inside a black Dodge Charger with Maryland tags started firing at him. 

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead roughly two hours after the shooting. 

The suspects fled the scene and have yet to be identified. 

Detectives believe the shooting was not a random act. They are working to determine the motive behind the incident.

