Virginia, Maryland leaders make final pitches for FBI headquarters this week

The long battle for a new bureau home is nearing its end.

WASHINGTON — The government has been talking about moving the Federal Bureau of Investigation out of downtown D.C. for the past 12 years. This week could be the most important step in the entire process.

The J. Edgar Hoover building is falling apart. Next year marks 50 years that FBI agents and employees have worked there at the headquarters in D.C. Now, a federal government spokesperson has confirmed to WUSA9 that a delegation of leaders from Maryland will make its final pitch to land the new FBI headquarters on Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, a team from Virginia will do the same thing.

Three sites are being considered: Landover and Greenbelt in Maryland and Springfield in Virginia.

It cannot be understated how huge of a deal this will be for the state that gets picked. Either Fairfax County, Virginia or Prince George's County, Maryland is going to get $375 million in just this year to start work on the new headquarters, and it could get as much as $2 billion by the time the project is complete. That's to say nothing of the regional economic impact that will extend through the life of the new complex.