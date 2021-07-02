Virginia man dies after setting fire to home he barricaded himself inside after a shootout with law enforcement, officials say

The shootout between officers and the man who died happened in the 13700 block of West Catharpin Road around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — A man has been found dead after he set a Spotsylvania County home on fire with himself inside of it following a shootout with law enforcement that was all a part of an eight hour barricade situation Thursday evening, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

The shootout between officers and the man who died happened in the 13700 block of West Catharpin Road around 2 p.m. in the western part of Spotsylvania County.

SCSO said it was helping Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives and U.S. Marshall’s with its attempt to arrest the man who was wanted on multiple offenses for firearms, larceny and probation violations.

The man barricaded himself after he fired multiple rounds at officers, and after one officer returned fire towards him, according to SCSO.

The man set the home on fire around 10 p.m. after making statements to law enforcement officers on the scene who were attempting to get him to surrender, according to SCSO.

Due to the threat of improvised explosives and heavy fire conditions the man was unable to be rescued by tactical team members, according to SCSO. His remains were found around 12 p.m. on Friday.

The name of the deceased will be released once identification is made by the medical examiner.