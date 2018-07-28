NEWINGTON, Va. -- A 25-year-old Virginia man has been charged with DUI manslaughter after his car rear-ended another car, killing its occupant, early morning accident on I-95 in Fairfax County, Va.

David A. Tobul, 25, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry southbound on I-95 when he rear-ended a southbound 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander. That car was driven by Kaitlyn R. Taylor, 26, of Jessup, Md.

The force of the crash overturned Taylor's car and caused Tobul's to catch on fire.

Taylor died at the scene. Police say she was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Camry, David A. Tobul, 25, of Springfield, Va., was not injured in the crash. His two passengers, an adult male and an adult female, were both transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the accident happened around 1:16 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Springfield Interchange.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional charges are pending.

