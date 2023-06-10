Virginia Beach school bus driver accused of having child pornography, buying tobacco for minor

On Friday, the Virginia Beach Police Department identified the suspect as Michael Gunther, 31.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man, who recently worked as a school bus driver, was arrested on multiple charges Thursday, including for allegedly possessing child pornography and buying tobacco for a minor.

On Friday, the Virginia Beach Police Department identified the suspect as Michael Gunther, 31, who was charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of purchasing tobacco for a minor and five counts of possession of obscene material of a minor.

Court documents obtained by 13News Now show that Gunther drove a bus for Kellam High School students.

According to police, his arrest came after a concerned parent spoke up.

A search warrant affidavit said a mother suspected her 15-year-old son ingested "shrooms" laced with fentanyl in September, which led police investigators to look through the boy's phone.

The warrant said detectives linked Gunther to messages sent through Snapchat in July and August.

In those conversations, investigators said the teen asked Gunther to buy him things like tobacco, rolling papers and a lighter. During at least one point in time, Gunther also asked the boy what he wanted, according to the warrant.

Furthermore, the warrant stated, "The exchange of money was discussed."

The Virginia Beach Police Department said investigators executed a search warrant for Gunther’s residence, leading them to what they described as additional evidence.

According to a checklist for bail determinations, "[law enforcement officer/s] found multiple images of young boys nude & performing various acts on [Gunther's] phone."

Gunther appeared via video in court Friday in connection to the possession of child porn charges. He retained attorney John Robins, who declined to comment outside the court room.

Gunther now has a bond hearing set for the morning of October 12. He declined to speak with media from jail, a Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office spokesperson told 13News Now.

Furthermore, a spokesperson from Virginia Beach City Public Schools sent out a message to families Thursday, notifying them of an arrest. It did not name the driver, or specify what kind of "misconduct" the driver was accused of.

The message also said the driver is no longer employed with the school division.