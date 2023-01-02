Wolf Trap releases summer artist lineup for 2023

The Virginia music venue Wolf Trap released its lineup of over 50 nights of shows for summer 2023.

VIENNA, Va. — While it might feel like summer is far away -- I mean, it snowed this morning -- it is never too early to start daydreaming about warm and sunny days with loud music in the air.

The Virginia music venue Wolf Trap released its lineup of over 50 nights of shows for summer 2023. John Legend, Charlie Puth, Sting, The Avett Brothers and Babyface were just some of the artists expected to perform.

Brandi Carlile will headline Wolf Trap's Out & About Festival on June 24-25, joining Yola Lucius and Jake Wesley Rogers for a two-day celebration of music, nature and pride across three outdoor stages.

“The shows we’re announcing today are quintessentially ‘Wolf Trap,’ with extraordinary artists spanning genres and generations,” said Arvind Manocha, President and CEO of Wolf Trap Foundation.

Wolf Trap will also include performances from the National Symphony Orchestra, American Ballet Theatre, and Wolf Trap Opera's season. And yes, the beloved NSO movie nights weill return, featuring Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Jurassic Park concerts.

Tickets will go on sale to the public for all announced performances on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Wolf Trap members have access to presales tickets ahead of the general sale. Those members (donors of $80 and up) can purchase tickets now.

Below is the full schedule of Filene Center performances announced so far:

May 25-27: The Avett Brothers

The Avett Brothers June 1: Taj Mahal, Los Lobos, and North Mississippi Allstars

Taj Mahal, Los Lobos, and North Mississippi Allstars June 2-3: John Legend

John Legend June 4: Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth June 7: Indigo Girls

Indigo Girls June 11: Buddy Guy

Buddy Guy June 15: Kenny Loggins: This is It!

Kenny Loggins: This is It! June 16: Broadway in the Park featuring Lea Salonga

Broadway in the Park featuring Lea Salonga June 17-18: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, and Mavis Staples

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, and Mavis Staples June 21: Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia

Straight No Chaser and Ambrosia June 22: Steve Miller Band

Steve Miller Band June 23: Charlie Wilson and Baby Face

Charlie Wilson and Baby Face June 24-25: Out & About Festival with Brandi Carlile

Out & About Festival with Brandi Carlile June 27-28: Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band June 29: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Raising the Roof Tour and JD McPherson

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Raising the Roof Tour and JD McPherson June 30: Marisa Monte, Portas Tour with Special Guest Rodrigo Amarante

Marisa Monte, Portas Tour with Special Guest Rodrigo Amarante July 5: Tori Amos Ocean to Ocean Tour

Tori Amos Ocean to Ocean Tour July 7: The Planets in HD, National Symphony Orchestra

The Planets in HD, National Symphony Orchestra July 8: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Concert, National Symphony Orchestra

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Concert, National Symphony Orchestra July 14-15: Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert, Music from the Studio Ghibli Films of Hayao Miyazaki, National Symphony Orchestra

Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert, Music from the Studio Ghibli Films of Hayao Miyazaki, National Symphony Orchestra July 22: Jurassic Park in Concert, National Symphony Orchestra

Jurassic Park in Concert, National Symphony Orchestra July 27-28 : American Ballet Theatre, Giselle

: American Ballet Theatre, Giselle July 30: KIDZ BOP, Never Stop Live Tour

KIDZ BOP, Never Stop Live Tour Aug. 2: Jason Isbell and the 4,000 Unit and S.G. Goodman

Jason Isbell and the 4,000 Unit and S.G. Goodman Aug 4: Hilary Hahn plays Brahms, National Symphony Orchestra

Hilary Hahn plays Brahms, National Symphony Orchestra Aug 5: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, National Symphony Orchestra

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, National Symphony Orchestra Aug. 6: Jason Mraz and His Superband and Lawrence

Jason Mraz and His Superband and Lawrence Aug. 11 : Mozart, Don Giovanni, Wolf Trap Opera

: Mozart, Don Giovanni, Wolf Trap Opera Aug. 12: Diana Krall

Diana Krall Aug. 13: The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA Aug. 23: Shakti: 50th Anniversary Tour featuring John McLaughlin & Zakir Hussian with very special guest Bela Fleck

Shakti: 50th Anniversary Tour featuring John McLaughlin & Zakir Hussian with very special guest Bela Fleck Aug. 24: Jethro Tull, The Seven Decades

Jethro Tull, The Seven Decades Aug. 26: Mary Chapin Carpenter

Mary Chapin Carpenter Aug. 27: Train and Parmalee

Train and Parmalee Aug. 30: Richmond Ballet and Carmina Burana with Richmond Symphony & Chorus

Richmond Ballet and Carmina Burana with Richmond Symphony & Chorus Sept. 1-2: Sting, My Songs Tour with special guest Joe Summer and The Last Bandoleros

Sting, My Songs Tour with special guest Joe Summer and The Last Bandoleros Sept. 6: Australian Pink Floyd, 50th Anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon

Australian Pink Floyd, 50th Anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon Sept. 23: The 2023 Wolf Trap Ball