VIENNA, Va. — The town of Vienna is offering to help federal employees who have been furloughed by pushing back payment due dates for water bills and offering limited part-time jobs.

Water bill payments for the the Town of Vienna due January 31 have been pushed back for furloughed federal employees until after the federal government reopens. Any late fees will be waived, according to officials.

In order to qualify and apply for the payment extension, furloughed customers must show proof of federal employment at the finance counter at Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. between Monday and Friday.

In addition the town is also offering limited part-time job opportunities. The jobs will help fill areas where there are currently gaps. Some of the jobs may include helping at the community center front desk, parks maintenance work and filing and scanning.