QUESTION:

There's been a huge spike in MLB home runs between 2015 and 2017. Are the balls performing differently?

ANSWER:

Yes, after much speculation, an MLB-commissioned report found that even though newer balls are nearly identical to balls used before 2015, they had better 'carry,' or were less air resistant, allowing balls to fly about five feet further. Scientists are still working out why these newer balls are more aerodynamic.

SOURCES:

Report of the Committee Studying Home Run Rates in Major League Baseball

Anette 'Peko' Hosoi- Associate Dean of Engineering at M.I.T.

Llyod Smith- Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Washington State University and director of the Sports Science Laboratory

Jim Albert- Professor of Mathematics and Statistics at Bowling Green State University

Alan Nathan- Physics Professor at University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

PROCESS:

For years people speculated that Major League baseballs were intentionally altered to boost home runs. It's a theory called 'juicing.'

Rumors picked up after 2017. In the 2015 season there were 4,909 home runs, in 2016 there were 5,610 and 6,105 for 2017. Fans started noticing a spike in homers fueling rumors and independent studies.

MLB officially put those rumors to bed in May 2018. They gathered giants in the engineering and physics world to find out if MLB balls were rigged.

"It's safe to say they're paranoid about the whole issue," Alan Nathan, the scientist who chaired MLB's study, said.

His team looked at whether there were specific teams that scored homers the most, if there were stronger batters, if the balls were hit at different angles, at different velocities, at the temperature during games, the design of the ballparks, and much more.

They also looked inside the ball: a the pill, the yarn, the leather, even the seams.

Scientists analyzed the balls' materials and found there were no significant changes, which would have contributed to a home run explosion.

They found no significant changes in balls from before the 2015 season and after: the balls were nearly identical.

But then, they realized older balls couldn't carry as far as newer ones, which had less air resistance.

Our Verify researchers tracked down Nathan and three other key scientists behind MLB's study. They explained newer balls have less drag by about one percent, seems small, but still makes a big difference.

"That small change in the drag can lead to about maybe a five-foot increase in the distance the ball carries, or five-foot increase in a typical fly ball or homerun ball would carry." Anette 'Peko' Hosoi, the associate dean of M.I.T.'s engineering department and the MLB scientist who studied drag, said. "That small distance of five feet on top of 400 feet, is enough to change the home run rate by about 15 percent."

Hosoi explained that each batter is 15 percent more likely to hit a home run.

"If we take those different measurements of the drag coefficients, can that account for the home runs that we see?" Nathan said. "The answer is yes. It is a causal effect."

Our Verify researchers wanted to know: if newer balls are identical to older ones, how is it possible that newer balls have less drag?

Llyod Smith, who tested the balls by shooting them out of a cannon in his lab at Washington State University, said they're baffled.

Llyod Smith, director of the Sports Science Laboratory at Washington State University, use baseballs to study physics in play.

"That is the question," Smith said. "The report has answered 'what' and we're still struggling to answer the 'why.'"

So we can Verify, yes, MLB themselves say the spike in home runs these last three years is because newer balls have less air resistance.

As part of the study, three scientists elected to visit the Rawlings factory in Costa Rica, where all MLB balls are hand-made. Baseballs are put through rigorous testing. They're meticulously weighed and measured--still MLB rejects 55 percent of the balls they manufacture.

So why are these newer balls more aerodynamic? That's the million dollar question.

