Did a Russian company stamp President Trump's face on their asbestos product?

Yes, the company shared the viral picture on their Facebook post.

Uralabest Facebook Page

We know you see a lot of claims being spread on social media and that's where our Verify team steps in to get you the facts, like with one post about President Trump and Russia.

A picture is making its rounds on Twitter claiming a Russian asbestos company are now stamping President's Trump's face on their product, so our Verify team researched to find out if it was actually legit.

Our researchers traced the viral picture back to it's origin where it first popped up on the Uralabest's Facebook page.

They're a Russian company that produces and sells asbestos. The post they shared said they unveiled an unusual batch of white asbestos on the package. The stamp means was approved by Donald Trump that he called asbestos 100 percent safe after application.

Uralabest also said Trump supported former of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief, Scott Pruitt, who stated that his office would no longer deal with the negative effects potentially derived from products containing asbestos.

And it is true that Trump has made his support for asbestos use public.

WUSA9 researchers dug up this 2012 tweet where the President said if fire retardant asbestos wasn't removed and replaced with junk, the World Trade Center would never have burned down.

The EPA's Acting Administrator, Andrew Wheeler clarified in an August 8 tweet, "There have been some inaccurate media reports regarding @EPA's actions on asbestos. The facts is @EPA is proposing a new rule that would allow for the restriction of asbestos manufacturing and processing of new uses of asbestos."

So we verified, yes, the image of Trump's face stamped on a Russian asbestos product is legit.

