WASHINGTON -- QUESTION:

Will you soon be able to pay cash for Uber rides in D.C., Maryland and Virginia?

ANSWER:

Nope, cash payment is not available in the United States, and there aren't plans to bring it here.

SOURCES:

Uber spokesperson

Uber Blog

Drive United spokesperson

PROCESS:

Recently, stores, restaurants and even vending machines have been going cash-less, but one big name might be looking to go back to the dollar bill.

An advertisement called "How To Do Cash Trips" was shared on Uber's Youtube page on April 22. It shows a woman riding in an Uber and then paying for the ride in cash.

The video tutorial was uploaded to a blog called Uberpeople.net, and sparked hundreds of comments about safety for drivers and riders.

UberPeople.net

So we're verifying: Will you soon be able to pay cash for Uber rides in DMV?

Our Verify researchers went straight to the carpooling giant.

An Uber spokesperson confirmed they’re not bringing cash rides to the DMV, or even to the U.S. right now.

We cross-checked with Drive United, a group of ride-share drivers in the metro, and spokesperson Jeffrey Dugas, who said they haven’t seen it locally.

But Uber is accepting cash in some countries where not everyone carries a credit card, like students or senior citizens.

It's been rolled out in places like Singapore, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Morocco and India, according to Uber's blog.

So we can Verify, for right now, you won't be able to pay Uber drivers in the DMV the old fashioned way.

RELATED: VERIFY: Do 'not responsible for broken windshields' signs have any legal effect?