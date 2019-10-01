As the partial government shutdown continues,some people are speculating 16-hundred Pennsylvania Avenue may not be able to pay its water bill.

Some people on social media are asking whether D.C. water is considering cutting off the White House's water.

Is it true?

Our researchers went straight to the source. D.C. Water officials told Verify researchers any speculation about cutting the White House's water is not true.

The Treasury Department contacted D.C. Water to say federal buildings were short $6 million for the bill, but D.C. Water knew they were good for it.

A spokesperson for D.C. Water sent WUSA9 News the following statement:

"The Federal Government typically pays DC Water in advance for water and sewer services at the beginning of each fiscal quarter. In early January, the Department of the Treasury informed the Authority that it would not be able to pay the full amount owed for the second quarter of FY19 due to the Government shutdown. The full amount due for the quarter was approximately $16.5 million, but the Federal Government made a partial payment of approximately $10.5 million.



Since the Federal government pays in advance, its account is not past due, and DC Water is not contemplating shutting off water to any Federal properties. We anticipate the outstanding balance for the second quarter will be paid in full once the shutdown ends."

So we verified false,D.C. is not considering cutting off the White House's water.