Was Michelle Wolf fired and her upcoming show canceled?

No, the article is false.

Comedy Central, DaIly World Update, Netflix

There's so much misleading information circling the web. Verify is here to round up the rumors and clarify what's real from what's fake.

People are talking about comedian Michelle Wolf's controversial comments about Press Secretary Sarah Sanders during the White House Correspondents dinner, but this article making rounds online claims her performance cost her a new show on Hulu and her gig at Comedy Central.

Our Verify team found out – that's fake.

Here's how we found out, first thing's first-- Wolf's deal is with Netflix not Hulu, and the streaming service was tweeting ads about the show ever since that dinner on April 28.

Next, we spoke with Comedy Central. A spokesperson told us, "Michelle left The Daily Show at the end of 2017 and is now working on a series at Netflix...Michelle joined The Daily Show in April 2016, straight from Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Verify researchers also took a closer look at site the rumors originated from, Daily World Update and under the about section on the website, where it's described as "Playland of conservative satire." In other words, don't take it seriously.

So we verified, this article is false.

