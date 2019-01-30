WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

A viral warning claims robbers are dressing up as meter readers burglarize your home. Is it true?

ANSWER:

Totally false.

SOURCES:

Jennifer Donelan- Prince George's County Police Department PIO

Ashley Savage- Arlington County Police Department PIO

Sarah Maroney- Manassas City Police Department PIO

John Lieb- Fairfax County Police Department PIO

Jonathan Perok- Prince William County Police Department PIO

PROCESS:

A viral warning is making the rounds on social media, claiming your house has a target on its back. The culprit? Robbers dressed as meter readers.

A Verify Viewer asked us whether or not the circulating posts are legit.

Our Verify researchers reached out to local police departments across the DMV: Arlington, Fairfax, Prince George's, Manassas and Prince William, confirmed there are no credible reports of this robbery scheme ever happening here.

We dug further and discovered variations of this warning date back to 2012: fake then and fake now.

Some newer variations of the warning have a Ring video attached. However, the video actually comes from Canada and is totally unrelated to the warning going around.

So we can Verify, sharing this fake post wont help anyone.

If you ever get a knock on the door from someone claiming to be from a water or gas company, police say ask for their credentials and identification. Then you should call the company they say they work for to verify for yourself whether or not they're the real deal.