QUESTION:

Has University of Alabama parted ways with Nike amid the Kaepernick endorsement deal?

ANSWER:

No, this is false.

SOURCES:

University of Alabama Athletics, Fake News Generator

PROCESS:

All week there's been social media backlash regarding the Nike/Colin Kaepernick endorsement deal.

Now, one of the latest rumors circulating online says the University of Alabama has dropped their uniform contract with Nike.

In the fight against viral fake news, our Verify team got the facts on this one.

Our team first checked out the Crimson Tide Athletics and Nike is their official apparel supplier, but as for cutting ties with Nike in response the Kaepernick ad, the University of Alabama has no made such announcement.

As for the origin of the rumor, we checked out the CBS.US website that shared the bold headline.

It led to this page called The Fake News Generator. It lets users fake news stories with any headline, description and even lets you make up a fake URL.

So we can verify false, University Alabama has NOT parted ways with Nike. A University of Alabama Athletics September 4 Facebook post included about an upcoming soccer game included the Nike logo on their apparel as well a recent tweet.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 WUSA